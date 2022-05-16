It's heating up! Make sure your AC unit is ready

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last week we saw temperatures in the 90s and the warm up may have you thinking about how you're going to keep your home cool when the hot weather sticks around this summer.
While this week may feel a little bit more like spring time, your AC units are getting ready to work overtime.
"The heat's here...it came fast, just like it always does," said Haley Comfort Project Manager Peter Hassig. "And it seems like everybody under the sun goes to turn their air conditioning unit on all at the same time."
Here are some things Hassig recommends to make sure AC units will be able to provide cooling relief all season long;
- Filters on the AC units should be checked and replaced as soon as you're turning them on for the season. For one inch filters, change them once a month. For four inch filters, change them once every six months to a year.
- Allow as much air to go through the unit as possible.
- Keep the unit set at a constant temperature - do not turn it off and back on repeatedly.
- outside AC units are something to really keep an eye on. Homeowners need to be watching out for all the debris this season.
"Check your outdoor unit," said Hassig. "Make sure there's not anything obstructing anything on the outdoor unit. In Minnesota, we have a lot of cotton wood trees. Those cotton wood trees give off white fluffy, and that sucks right up to the AC unit. So, if that's the case - just make the unit's powered down and wash that stuff out of there. If you haven't already - get a spring start up check on your AC."
He said once it starts to get hotter, appointments to check on units and get repairs will be harder to come by. So schedule those appointments sooner rather than later!