Is there such a thing as a "normal" snowmobile season?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year's unprecedented weather has had effects on ice fishing, skiing, and even snowmobiling.
"We haven't really gotten a good base yet for snowmobiling, said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Annette Kyllo. "I'm looking forward to some more snow. Hopefully we get the trails going well. The weather certainly has effected the trails - we've gotten snow but it hasn't lasted because of the warmups. And then the ice, as well, we were getting some ice and it was starting to form and then it melted...so it's been kind of a back and forth deal with that."
Officer Kyllo said many factors go into snowmobile safety, including: staying on the designated trails, not drinking before getting behind the snowmobile wheel, and the amount of snow and ice on the trails.
Staying on the trail is important for snowmobile drivers due to most trails being made on private property, so caution signs and clearing of trails is mandatory.
If the trails are not properly cleared, drivers could run over branches and rocks which could cause fatal crashes and injuries.
Officer Kyllo said to be aware that the ice and snow coverage fluctuates among surfaces - so be cautious throughout the winter.
"Some years you get good snow and we've had a couple of years recently where it's been good snow for a long couple of months. And then there's some years where there's maybe like a two week window of riding. So, it just depends on the snowfall and whether it warms up and melts it all down or if it stays cold and keeps it," said Officer Kyllo.