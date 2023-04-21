Increased RPT service and schedule changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting Sunday, Rochester Public Transit will start operating with an updated schedule.
These changes are also expanding some routes.
The spring service includes expanded midday service on two routes: 101 and 206.
The trips added to these two routes will allow the buses to make the trip every 30 minutes, before this the trips were every hour.
The spring service also has small operational changes to eight other routes - 203, 217, 250X, 306, 307, 309, 409, 412.
"We try to balance a lot of interests whenever we make schedule changes. So, we believe that this will improve bus conditions for everybody - all around. In most cases, they're pretty minor adjustments we're making especially to the 8 routes that are seeing the minor changes," said Nick Lemmer with RPT Communications and Engagement.
These changes are part of the public feedback that was gathered as part of creating RPT's 2023-2027 Transit Development Plan.
"We are always analyzing our routes to make sure they can operate as efficiently as possible. If we can increase on-time performance by just adjusting the schedule a little bit, we will do that. By operating more efficiently, it allows us to save some dollars that allows us to reallocate those dollars to increasing services in other areas," said Lemmer.
RPT is encouraging bus riders to check their routes and schedules for any changes that may affect them.
New printed schedules will be available on board the buses and wherever bus passes are sold starting Friday.