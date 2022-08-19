Increase in online fraud cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, since the start of the pandemic, there's been a significant increase in online fraud plus the amount of money being stolen. And according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, 90 percent of the schemers are family members or people the victim trusts.
Here's some advice from the Rochester Police Department on how to avoid a situation like this.
- Take steps to block unwanted calls or texts. resist the pressure to act immediately - legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision.
- Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service - like bitcoin.
- Stop and talk to someone you trust - talking about what happened could help you realize it's a trick.
- Avoid clicking on popup boxes on your computer or links sent in random text messages.
Lt. Lee Rossman with the Sheriff's Office said the pandemic has given more people more opportunities with technology. This has resulted in more people sharing personal information online, which in turn can be used against them.
"Growing technology is helping the scammers and they're able to stay one step ahead of law enforcement or people in general," said Lt. Rossman. "They look for ways to use it to their advantage and they really use it when they discover it."
There has been a prevalence of these suspects pretending to be law enforcement officials and demanding money be sent to them for warrants, fees, etc.
Lt. Rossman said law enforcement will never contact you and demand immediate payments, especially asking you to send gift cards or transfer the money through bitcoin. He said if this happens, ask the person who called you for their name and badge number.
"Get the dispatch number, call the dispatch, ask them if someone is looking for you - clarify that person's ID and clarify that number that they're giving you. Obviously the number they give would not match to the law enforcement agency that they are supposedly representing," said Lt. Rossman.
Lt. Rossman said that in all of the fraud cases they see, most victims never get their stolen money back.