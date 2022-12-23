"If you don't have to travel, please don't," dispatch prepares for the winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We've been hearing it all week...
"With the treacherous forecast that's been forecasted, if you don't have to travel...please don't. I know it's the holiday season, and you want to see family, but change your plans if you can," said Southern Regional Communications Center Manager Chris Jacobson.
Jacobson said if you have to travel this weekend, make sure you have a full tank of gas, and pack things that will keep you warm if you break down like blankets, extra layers, and a flashlight.
If you do breakdown or get in an accident and need to call 911, know where you are so dispatch knows where to send help!
"Make sure the gas tank is full, know where you're at, know your route, know what town you just went through, what mile marker you just went by...keep track of those things so if you do need help, we know exactly where to send it and we can get it there more efficiently and effectively," said Jacobson.
If you do breakdown in these weather conditions, he said stay in your car with your seatbelt on.
"You never know if someone will crash right back into you. If you can move your vehicle off the road, the next closest exit or a parking lot, the best thing to do is to move to those areas, ramp or parking lot to get off the main road," said Jacobson.
Right now, the Southern Regional Communications Center has over 20 members and is prepared for any rough road conditions this holiday weekend.