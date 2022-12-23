"If you don't have to travel, please don't," dispatch prepares for the winter storm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or
wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and drifting
of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this afternoon
through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve, those
warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines otherwise,
the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard and Winter
Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

"If you don't have to travel, please don't," dispatch prepares for the winter storm

  • 0

We're hearing from the Southern Regional Communications Center as they prepare for winter storm conditions.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -  We've been hearing it all week...

"With the treacherous forecast that's been forecasted, if you don't have to travel...please don't. I know it's the holiday season, and you want to see family, but change your plans if you can," said Southern Regional Communications Center Manager Chris Jacobson.

Jacobson said if you have to travel this weekend, make sure you have a full tank of gas, and pack things that will keep you warm if you break down like blankets, extra layers, and a flashlight.

If you do breakdown or get in an accident and need to call 911, know where you are so dispatch knows where to send help!

"Make sure the gas tank is full, know where you're at, know your route, know what town you just went through, what mile marker you just went by...keep track of those things so if you do need help, we know exactly where to send it and we can get it there more efficiently and effectively," said Jacobson.

If you do breakdown in these weather conditions, he said stay in your car with your seatbelt on.

"You never know if someone will crash right back into you. If you can move your vehicle off the road, the next closest exit or a parking lot, the best thing to do is to move to those areas, ramp or parking lot to get off the main road," said Jacobson.

Right now, the Southern Regional Communications Center has over 20 members and is prepared for any rough road conditions this holiday weekend.

