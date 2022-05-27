How to help students process traumatic events

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The school shooting in Uvalde is deeply traumatic for survivors, their families, and the staff at the school. It may also be having an emotional impact on other students across the country.
Mayo Clinic Psychiatrist Dr. Paul Croarkin said it's important that parents remember that they can't fully help their child process and heal if they are not helping themselves first.
He said because of unique developmental differences, the speed kids will want to have these conversations will differ. But, try not to push and wait for them to come to you.
Younger kids will communicate earlier and easier with play and toys.
older kids will take time, but be prepared for when they come to you with meaningful questions
And when it comes to media consumption, try to limit the images they see from T.V. or social media.
"They need to have opportunities to inform, but I think that's something to think about," said Dr. Croarkin. "Maybe talking to them in a very neutral kind of way. It's not a healthy thing to dwell on this too much, we've seen about it, we've read about it, I think we need to move on. Sort of like we need to stay healthy with certain kinds of food. We don't eat unhealthy food all the time, that's a way to think about it."
Parents can provide structure and reassure their kids they are safe - try and increase family time and create a supportive environment.
Dr. Croarkin said there are both short term and long term effects traumatic events can have on children - but, the consistency of those short term effects could be something to be concerned about.
"Things like difficulty sleeping, anxiety, emotional outbursts," said Dr. Croarkin. "This is common and it's not necessarily a sign of something abnormal. But I do think it's important to tend to these things. Where they become more concerning is if they're consistent - going on for days and days or weeks - and if they're impairing and getting in the way of school work, social events, family functioning. It's really time to attend to this or reach out to a professional."
Doctors with the UCLA Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress' also say it's crucial to be truthful with kids and teens, even about these difficult topics.
The Minnesota Department of Education provides resources for school districts and educators who may be struggling having these difficult conversations.