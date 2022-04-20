How one MN university is preserving the Earth...and how we can follow suit

KIMT News 3 - We're talking all things earth this week for "National Environmental Education Week."
Whenever we hear the phrase "climate change," it seems daunting and like an issue that just doesn't seem to go away.
But what can we do to combat the temperatures getting increasingly hotter and rain that keeps on coming? Well, we can take it one step at a time - and that is exactly what Winona State University is doing.
The university's "LESS project" is implementing $12 million campus-wide towards energy savings and sustainability. The campus is reducing their water consumption and changing types of lighting to conserve more energy.
"You know sure - we don't have to worry about sea-level rise here in Minnesota that comes along with a change in climate - but, we have a number of other things to be concerned about," said Winona State University Geoscience Professor Dr. Candace Kairies-Beatty. "Primarily, the increases in temperature and the increases in the amount of rainfall that we're seeing. It's got huge implications for agriculture and other industries and business in this state."
She said Minnesota has seen a warming in average temperature of three degrees since the 1800s. And since 1970, the daily winter temperature has warmed about 15 times faster than average daily summer temperature.
Rainfall in Minnesota is also getting more intense than any other time on record. Dr. Kairies-Beatty said this leads to increased erosion, landslides, mudslides, and flashflood events.
On a more individual level, we can think about making dietary changes - especially when it comes to meat consumption. And something we've been talking about for weeks: electrifying the grid with electric-powered cars.
"If that's not something you're able to afford or budget for right now- just simply driving less, combining trips, and I think people are doing that anyway with the increase in fuel prices, certainly. But really trying to strategize how you're doing your errands and your trips around town and minimizing that can make a difference," said Dr. Kairies-Beatty.