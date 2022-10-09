House fire in Oronoco Township Saturday night sends one firefighter to the hospital

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames Saturday night.
The Pine Island Fire Department said on Saturday around 11 p.m. they were dispatched to the 12800 block of 44th Ave. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a house on fire after a passing motorist called to report they saw smoke coming from the property.
Once crews arrived on scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews set up drop tanks as water had to be transported to the scene. Crews remained on scene until around 3 a.m. Sunday.
The fire department reports the home appeared to be vacant.
Because of the location and access to the property, the cause of the fire was suspicious, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to respond to the scene.
One firefighter was evaluated at the scene and transported by ambulance to the St. Mary’s emergency room where the remained overnight.
Oronoco Fire Department was requested as mutual aid for additional water trucks. Also assisting at the scene was the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.