Hormel Nature Center opens new mussels exhibit

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Nature Center announced a new exhibit today.
This new interactive exhibit aims to teach about the history behind shrinking mussel populations and how it effects ecosystems.
The Cedar River's mussel population has declined drastically over the last century as the result of harvesting these aquatic life for their pearls.
While southeast Minnesotans know Austin as "Spamtown," it was once coined "Pearl City" because of this.
Through collaboration between the Hormel Nature Center and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, this immersive experience was created.
This beautiful exhibit is outfitted with a mural based on nearby Dobbins Creek, a "touch-and-feel" display of different mussels, and an informational video detailing the history and significance of mussels in southeast Minnesota.
If you're interested in visiting the free exhibit, click here to learn more.