"Hometown Haulers" is the last local garbage company with available services

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - If you're looking for local garbage and recycling services, you're options just limited.
With the recent selling of one company, Sunshine Sanitation, Dodge Center's Hometown Haulers is the only company with available services for both Byron and Rochester.
The company was started almost 10 years ago and provides services to Dodge Center, Kasson, Hayfield, Manorville, Byron, and Rochester.
Co-owner of Hometown Haulers Landon Koss said local companies keep getting bought up and that's just left them with the only available service.
But, they're ready to take on even more customers.
"We had a lot of things that we did last year - buying a lot of new trucks, a lot of new cans and everything. We've been doing a good job hiring drivers. We hire all local drivers and local staff in the office. We are prepared to take on a lot of new customers," said Koss.
He said says being a local business, they really emphasize the little things. Like, taking trash to the curb when their customers may have forgotten.
"Being the small, local guy - it's seeing what we can do differently that other companies or bigger companies aren't going to do. Walking up to someone's driveway takes 30 seconds and the big thing we try to teach [our employees] is you don't know if they're on vacation, maybe they're in the hospital for something. And just that little bit of 30 secs you can take their garbage - maybe they're in a hurry to go to work - can go a long way," said Koss.
Hometown Haulers still has service available and can either be contacted through their website, here, or by calling (507)633-6000.