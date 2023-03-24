Holy month of Ramadan is underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The traditional Islamic holiday of Ramadan started this Wednesday.
It's a month-long holiday where practicing Muslims are required to abstain from eating and drinking between sunrise and sunset each day of the month.
The Rochester Muslim Community Circle is hosting an evening meal at Two Discovery Square on Saturday to celebrate.
KIMT News 3 spoke with RMCC volunteer Jessica Al-Kali who shared that many Muslims believe that it helps them reflect on the importance of making sacrifices and feel it helps them grow closer to God.
"It is one of the Five Pillars of our religion, and it's very important to us because it's a time for reflection," Al-Kali said. "It's also a time just to get together with our community and our family."
The event at Two Discovery Square is already at full capacity due to a large community interest, but there are plenty of opportunities to get together with family and friends this month to celebrate.
Al-Kali shared that the holiday is also a time to focus on spiritual discipline and self-improvement.