HIPAA and reproductive health records

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Continuing coverage of the overturning of Roe versus Wade and how this decision may impact you.
Patients are now wondering if federal laws will protect their reproductive health records and data from law enforcement or legal action.
There has been some uncertainty and fear when it comes to the HIPAA protection of reproductive health records over the course of the past few weeks.
We spoke with Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem to break down the legal process.
"HIPAA is extraordinarily protective of records," said Ostrem. "I say that because we as prosecutors or law enforcement cannot just call up a hospital and say - we want to see these records. We can't get them."
He said prosecutors and law enforcement can only legally and legitimately get these health records with a search warrant, have a judge sign off on the warrant, and get a consent form from the patient. Even then Ostrem said they still receive redacted information.
He said they do not receive an entire medical history, only the records surrounding the incident law enforcement is looking for. And, this all must stem from probable cause that the person has committed or will commit a crime.
While 22 states currently have laws banning abortion of have severe restrictions to abortion, Ostrem said this should not be a worry for Minnesotans.
"If somebody came from Wisconsin to Minnesota, had a procedure done, could somebody from Wisconsin then prosecute them? And the answer would be no," said Ostrem. "Because it didn't occur in their state, they don't have jurisdiction. But there's been a lot of tough talk, trash talk, out there about this. And it's hugely political."
Ostrem also said law enforcement and prosecutors get any records directly from the provider, so there is no threat of a virtual footprint of this secure information. But, he reminds people that whatever is put on the internet is there forever, so keep private information off social media.
HIPAA is federal law - so states cannot have looser rules than HIPAA regulations. Although, they can be stricter with security measures of health records.
Minnesota has not gone stricter than the HIPAA regulations, as they are already very protective.