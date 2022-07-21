Heat continues: stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A heat wave continues to sweeping the nation! Temperatures across the U.S. remain unseasonably high.
Here are some tips from both the Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Public Health on how to stay cool and stay healthy.
Tt's recommended for men to have around 16 cups of fluids a day and for women to have about 12 cups - water and sports drinks are the most effective for hydration.
Do not wait until you're thirsty to hydrate and avoid alcohol because it can actually make you more dehydrated.
Protect yourself against sunburns. Sunburns actually affects the body's ability to cool itself. So keep that sunscreen and those sunglasses on standby.
"It's really important to recognize what your body can tolerate," said Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Kaitlin Anderson. "It's going to be hardest on the very young and the very old. Everybody has a different level of tolerance. So paying attention to your body, recognizing those signs of heat-related illness, and of course treating heat stroke as an emergency and calling 911."
Here in the county, there are a few resources for people who may not have available access to resources to stay cool in the heat.
"The public library is a cool, free place to be that's air conditioned for people to be," said Anderson. "Also, there are some free beaches in our community - so that's Chesterwoods, Cascade Lake, and Foster Arends."