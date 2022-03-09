Hayfield man helping out a Rochester family who lost home and cat to a fire

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Early Monday morning, the Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire in the basement of a local home.
Not only did the homeowners lose their home - they also lost their cat.
One Hayfield man took to social media after hearing the news of the fire to lend a hand.
Tyler Despins owns Cherished Pets Cremation in Hayfield.
He went to Facebook to try to reach the family who was a victim to the fire.
Because they lost their cat to the fire, he wanted to offer free cremation services to them so they had one less thing to worry about.
"It's gut wrenching to me to think of a family that, not only went through losing their house - where they live - but also having a loved one perish in it. It was very gut wrenching to me," said Despins.
He said this is not the first time he's helping out a family amid tragedy.
"This will be my third family during a fire situation that I helped do a cremation," said Despins. "I want them to not be concerned with that. Just know that there loved one will be taken care of because they've got to rebuild their life - they've got to rebuild most of their life, I'll try and take this off their plate."
The family also had a dog who was able to safely escape with them. Their home is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.