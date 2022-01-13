 Skip to main content
Haircuts turned mobile!

A small business owner in Minnesota started "The Comb Over," during the pandemic. How this innovative hair cutting business got its start.

KIMT NEWS 3 - Have you ever gotten your hair cut in a parking lot? Now's your chance!

The pandemic has forced many businesses to get creative and take different routes to stay afloat. But what you don't hear too often is a mobile hair cutting salon.

Erin Mikkalson owns and runs a mobile hair salon called "The Comb Over" that she opened in Sept. 2021, where she travels to Byron, Kasson, and Rochester on a weekly basis.

"People from Rochester will come to Kasson, Kasson people will go to Rochester...it's strange how it works. But, people follow me," said Mikkalson.

She says she sees about 15 to 20 customers on a daily basis.

As far as parking goes for her truck and trailer? She parks in business parking lots for free.

"You just call the business ahead of time and ask them. Most businesses are open to you coming and sitting in their lot," said Mikkalson.

She says she uses Facebook and her website for sharing information on scheduling and locations, but word of mouth is her biggest ally for getting the word out.

And when asked how the pandemic has affected her business, Mikkalson says the only effects have been positive.

"It gets busier and busier. But I think I'm so small, and not a lot of people come in at the same time. Most people wait outside in their car and then come back in when it's their turn," said Mikkalson.

Mikkalson says she wants to keep the business driving forward for as long as she can, and maybe even open more mobile hair salons one day.

For more information on appointments and locations, you can visit her website here.

