Gov. Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off this weekend

WORTHINGTON, Minn. - The 2022 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener is this weekend!
Worthington and Nobles County are hosting the opener this weekend.
Every year, the MN DNR looks for communities in the pheasant range to host the event. This is the second time the opener is being held in the Worthington community.
The opener will highlight local hunting, recreation, and tourism opportunities in the heart of the southwest Minnesota prairie lands.
Minnesota DNR South Regional Director Scott Roemhildt has been apart of the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener since it began 10 years ago!
He said there has been a decline in hunter numbers - which is dictated by the number of pheasants. A higher pheasant population, means a higher number of hunters.
"This year we have an 18 percent increase in our pheasant index. That's really a good number. We're hoping that means people will be encouraged and more people will get out and try pheasant hunting this year. It's a very simple way to get into hunting - you don't need a lot of equipment and it's a great way to enjoy the outdoors and beautiful time of year," said Roemhildt.
The pheasant hunting season runs through the end of the year. Right now - the limit for hunters is two roosters. Starting December first, the limit goes up to three roosters per hunter.
"As temperatures get colder, and maybe people feel more like staying indoors, hopefully it's more incentive for them to stay outside," said Roemhildt.
There are 100 invited attendees that will be part of the opening hunt. Hunters will take to the field tomorrow at nine Saturday morning for the pheasant hunt!
Friday afternoon, there will be a public land celebration in Worthington - which will celebrate the nearly 300 acres just added to the existing Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area southeast of Rushmore. The event is open to everyone - and it will be followed by a "Food Truck Flocking" in Downton Worthington from 5-8 p.m. Friday night.