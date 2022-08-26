Goonie's Comedy Club set to reopen!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Goonie's Comedy Club is reopening with a soft opening later today.
The comedy club is reopening in a new location inside the Ramada Hotel right off of South Broadway.
While the club doesn't open to the public until Sept. 9, tonight it's having a soft opening.
This will be the third location that the club's owner, Mark Klampe, has run the Goonie's brand in. Klampe opened Goonie's back in 2005.
The pandemic closed Goonie's down and they've followed The Crooked Pint to the Ramada now. Klampe says Goonie's has a good partnership with The Crooked Pint and when the restaurant found a new location, they contacted Klampe to see if they wanted to open up with them.
Opening weekend for the public will be Sept. 9 and 10 with one show each night at 7:30. The performers are still to be determined.
Klampe said he didn't have any problem with staffing or getting acts because of the reputation and longevity of the comedy club.
The soft open tonight is a private show to give the performers and The Crooked Pint staff practice before they open to the public.
"The restaurant has been here for a few months, Goonie's has been here for a few minutes. There's a big change that's going to have to come...fill up this room with extra food and drinks with the people coming in," said Klampe. "We've got to get their staff some practice. Because it is all Crooked Pint food and beverage that comes in here, Goonie's just takes care of the entertainment."
Right after Labor Day, the club will have shows every Friday and Saturday nights.