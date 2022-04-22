Giving thanks to Ronald McDonald House volunteers, today and everyday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today marks the last day of Rochester's Ronald McDonald House Volunteer Appreciation Week. While this week is to highlight the amazing work of all who give their time to the RMH, volunteers' impacts are felt all year long.
"We truly can't be the house that we are without the volunteers," said Volunteer Coordinator Katie Arnott. "They help so much with the needs of the house, for supporting the families, and the needs of the families. Providing just that comfort for families, as well."
While COVID-19 affected their ability to staff volunteers, Arnott said the volunteers really get out of the house what they put into it.
"Pre-COVID we were at about 300 volunteers. COVID drastically impacted the number of volunteers involved in the house, so we are looking to add more volunteers and build up our volunteer-base support again," said Arnott.
Volunteers do everything from greeting new families, to wrapping presents, to sanitizing spaces. The shifts range from two to three hours and scheduling is flexible...but the impact and experience are immeasurable.
"Just last week we were here and the house is coming alive again now that COVID is settling down," said Five-Year Volunteer Barb Schrandt. "And just to have little bodies giggling around that we could help when we were giving a tour...it's just a nice, quiet way to help people make their life a little better in a tough time."
When Schrandt retired from teaching, she wanted to give back to both the kids and the community - and has been with RMH since.
"It's just a great organization and the people you get to meet is fabulous, the friendships that you make here. It's just a great experience," said 11-Year Volunteer Kelly Turner.
RMH is looking for volunteers who are interesting in changing lives - and even making life-long friends along the way.