Giving back to area teachers

BYRON, Minn. - A local bar and restaurant is thanking teachers the best way they know how...with free beer!
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill have locations in Rochester and in Byron. Both locations are taking part in this first-time fundraiser for teachers.
Customers: when you're checking out, ask your server to add five dollars and then you get a beer ticket.
You can then write a thank you note to a specific teacher, school, or all teachers in general.
"Anyone can buy a beer for anyone that they feel they have a connection with - or a certain teacher, they can write their name on it," said Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill Owner Jim Nicholas. "Or, they can put one up that says its for any teacher that wants to partake. All the teacher has to do is come in and say - hey, do you have any free beers for me. We can look and say - yep, we can - we'll take the sticker down and we'll use that to pay for their beer."
As we're nearing the end of the school year, Nicholas said it's time to show our teachers some love for all they do.
"They say if you have a lot of small things they add up to be a big thing," said Nicholas. "If this is our little part of doing something that's going to make the teachers feel more appreciated and feel more accomplished at the end of the year and say - hey, someone noticed what I did. We're happy to be a part of it."
The special will run through May and drinks can be redeemed through June 25.