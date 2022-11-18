Giving back for Thanksgiving with 112 turkeys

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year, people are struggling to pay their bills and the cost of meat is continuing to increase.
The average price for turkeys is 23 percent more expensive compared to last year, according to the USDA.
The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per pound since last year.
To help alleviate some of that Thanksgiving cost, Elcor Construction is giving out free turkeys today.
The company bought 112 turkeys from Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe to give out today at Autumn Ridge Church.
This is the third year they're doing a turkey giveaway.
Jared Penz with Elcor Constructions said last year they had 75 turkeys and they were gone in nine minutes.
"Just trying to give back to the community. I know the holidays are really tough for a lot of people in a lot of different ways, so we just wanted to be able to do a small thing of being able to supply a turkey for either Thanksgiving or Christmas and have dinner with their families," said Penz.
The turkeys will be given out Friday at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester at 4:30 p.m.