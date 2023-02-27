Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop opening at former Fazoli's location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new restaurant will soon take the place of the former Fazoli's Italian eatery in Northwest Rochester.
Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop is a chain of authentic Mexican restaurants that was founded as a family business in Moab, Utah by Aldo Coconi in 2014.
The building of the former Italian restaurant has been sitting vacant for the last year.
Coconi shared that he thinks the location will be great, and that he feels his restaurant will offer something that most Mexican restaurants in the area lack - 24 hour service.
Customers will be able to stop by to dine-in, take out, or drive through around the clock, any day of the week.
The menu features a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine that is sure to draw a crowd.
Med City residents are going to be in for a treat when Giliberto's comes to town amid a long stretch of business closings due to pandemic-related and economic reasons.
Rochester's Titan 360 Real Estate helped to facilitate the deal for the new owners to take over the space, which is located along Bandel Road Northwest at 5550 North US Highway 52.
There is no date set in stone yet for when it will open - but the owner is anticipating a date sometime in early summer 2023.
If you're interested to see what's on the way, visit the Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop website.