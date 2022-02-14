Gift of Life Transplant House guests share the importance of their vow "in sickness and in health"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love and show your loved ones you care about them - some people treat everyday like it's Valentine's Day.
Eugenio and Dolores Coco have been together for decades. And to think their love story all started at work in Iowa back in 1987.
And just like any couple, they have had their fair share of challenges.
One of their biggest happened just under two years ago, when Eugenio had to undergo a lung transplant here in Rochester.
He remembers when COVID-19 started to get aggressive back in 2020, but was grateful to have his wife by his side.
"And then at a certain point...we didn't even have each other anymore - because we had to be separated," said Eugenio Coco.
Because of the vicious spread of the virus, Eugenio and De were apart for six months while Eugenio underwent his transplant.
"It was unbelievable for me to think I couldn't be there when he had his transplant," said De Coco.
De had to stay at the Gift of Life House and wait for Eugenio. She said without Gift of Life, she doesn't know if she would have been able to cope.
"I was really just blown away by her strength and her ability to function under such stress. and she's amazed me every single time," said Eugenio Coco.
The journey the Cocos continue to take together is a true testament to the vows they took back in 1998.
"When we take our wedding vows, we commit to in sickness and in health. And I had no idea when we got married that we would be going down this path. Now Eugenio has a new lease on life and we have many more years together yet," said De.
The Cocos are now make in Des Moines close to their two sons and two grandkids, whom they say are their greatest gift.
The piano you hear being played in the video is by Melanie Kopperud.