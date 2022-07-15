Giddy up..."Bus Roadeo" kicks off in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - SMART Transit in Austin is hosting the Minnesota Public Transit Association's Bus Roadeo!
The event kicks off Friday and the real fun starts Saturday morning with the Bus Roadeo competition at Riverland Community College.
Bus drivers from across the state will do obstacle courses, make sure they're equipped to safely load and unload wheelchair users, and pass inspection courses.
After all the fun is over, the winner will be crowned Saturday night!
Minnesota State Patrol will also be there for some training and safety courses.
The event hopes to highlight the work people in public transportation have been putting in over the last couple of years.
"I would say it's to highlight the public transportation drivers throughout the state of Minnesota who really over the last couple of years now, have proven to be about as essential as we see in our community," said SMART Transit General Manager Kirk Kuchera. "They've been out there getting people to appointments, picking up prescriptions, going to the store, and whatnot. So they work day in and day out throughout the pandemic."
Kuchera said they're expecting about 40 drivers from all across the state and about 40 to 50 officials including judges, MnDOT officials, and Minnesota State Patrol.
"There definitely has been a shortage of drivers. In fact, we do have a couple driver agencies that unfortunately won't be able to attend this year's event just because the lack of drivers," said Kuchera.