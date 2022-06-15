Getting our furry friends ready for fireworks

KIMT NEWS 3 - According to "Pet Amber Alert", there is a 30 percent increase in missing pets every year during the Fourth of July holiday. The noise can scare pets, causing them to run away.
As the holiday is just around the corner, it's recommended to start training your furry friends for fireworks now.
Local Dog Trainer and Family Dog Mediator Carrie Davis said most puppies are usually not scared of loud noises, that develops later in life. So, it's recommended to start that training process early on.
Davis recommends giving the pups something to chew on - like a Kong or toy, give them support when they get scared, and keep them close.
She also recommends trying to maintain a normal routine throughout the day and get them to exercise to release any extra energy.
And no matter how well trained a dog may be, loud noises can still be scary.
So if they're outside, make sure to keep them on a leash and close by.
"Any dog can have an abnormal response to something really frightening and do something out of character," said Davis. "This is a big time for lost pets, so let's just do our best to keep them safe. And let's not look at it like, oh - he hasn't done that before or they'll be fine."
If you won't be home with your furry friend when the noises start, make sure you're setting them up for success.
"If you are in a multiple dog home, and the family members are leaving - which is normal and is okay - if we set up our dogs for success...maybe we talk to our vet...but again, put everything in place so that dog has the best outcome that night possible," said Davis. "I would actually look at the dogs in front of me and say - if these dogs get stressed out is there potential for conflict in the house? When me as a parent, I'm not able to be there to help navigate that conflict."
Davis also said there are over-the-counter calming products that can help a dog with mild cases. But when in doubt, call your veterinarian to ask.