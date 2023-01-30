Gas prices are back on the rise as oil demand increases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cost of fuel is rising at a high rate amid a recent increase in oil demand across the globe.
Basic unleaded gas has reached an average price of $3.41 in Minnesota as of Monday, which is up nearly 40 cents compared to just one month ago.
In Iowa, the average cost of basic unleaded as of Monday is $3.33.
The cost has increased over the last several weeks as production and distribution sectors have worked to catch up after episodes of severe weather nationwide.
Another factor is the reopening of China's economy following a period of intense COVID restrictions and pandemic-related lockdowns, which came as a surprise to many.
"That's not necessarily something that the global players had anticipated happening," said Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist at AAA. "Especially not right now."
This goes to show that domestic factors like distribution problems are only one of the driving forces behind these fluctuations in cost.
"So you're seeing significantly more people internationally able to travel, even between just to and from work, which is putting some more demand on the tightened supplies that we have."
The strain on our distribution network alone caused our supply to drop amid the increased demand, and the cost may continue to increase until we reach more of a leveling out, which only time can tell.
To keep up with current fuel cost data reported by AAA, click here.