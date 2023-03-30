"Gabby Lou's Kitchen" opens in Harmony: "a labor of love"

HARMONY, Minn. - A new restaurant is now open in Harmony!
The journey to opening "Gabby Lou's Kitchen" has been a bit long one. Owners Matthew and Heidi Brown bought the building off of Main Street a couple years ago. And the name of the restaurant - Gabby Lou - is in honor of their daughter, who died back in 2019 from leukemia.
"It's a labor of love," said Matthew Brown. "And it's nice because we had to take our time and do it how we wanted to do it."
The Browns have a sister restaurant, "Estelle's Eatery & Bar", named after their eldest daughter.
The Browns say Harmony has been missing a diner-style café for the past few years...and that's exactly what "Gabby Lou's" offers.
They say the community has expressed how grateful they are to have this addition to town, and how grateful they feel as a family to be able to share Gabby Lou's legacy and love.
"To have her have her space and have her energy live on in this restaurant, it's special for us because we're doing it together. Her mom and dad are doing it together. Her name lives on. A song will come on to remind us of her and I'll just yell 'Gaby Lou!' and it's awesome to have her love and her energy and her name be on the building," said Matthew Brown.
"She was like community icon that lifted their spirits and pushed them forward, too," said Heidi Brown.
When they say this restaurant is a "labor of love" - they mean it. Walking into "Gabby Lou's" smells and feels like home.
The restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.