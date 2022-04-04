Free coffee for a cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The country is facing the worst blood donation shortage in over a decade and Mayo Clinic is offering a sweet incentive to get donors in the door this week.
From today through Friday, anyone who donates blood at a Mayo drive will be put into a drawing to win free coffee for a month from one of three local coffee shops: Fiddlehead, Café Steam, and Old Abe's. One winner will be selected each day.
"The need for blood in Olmsted County is consistent," said Mayo Clinic Donor Services Stacie Hammer. "Approximately every ten minutes, someone in Olmsted County needs a blood product or a blood transfusion of some sort. It takes approximately 100 donors a day to maintain our county's blood supply. So it's a consistent need that we have every single day."
And if you need another reason to give, Hammer said donating goes a lot further than just emergency situations.
"A lot of people associate blood transfusions or donating with a trauma or a tragedy - but, in fact, we use blood product in everyday patient care. We use it for premature babies, post-partum mothers, cancer patients, for surgeries, so it's used every single day. So it's very important we keep a consistent blood supply on hand," said Hammer.
Donors will also be given a quick medical exam before donating, as well as cookies after the one hour donation.
The blood donor center does accept walk-ins, but appointments are preferred - which you can find, here.