Fraud prevention for older adults

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to data published this year, the Federal Trade Commission received nearly three million fraud reports from consumers in 2021.
Those alarmingly high statistics can be felt right here at home with Rochester residents being schemed out of thousands of dollars frequently.
125 Live in Rochester has been offering free fraud prevention courses for older adults since before the pandemic started.
With more than 60 attendees at Wednesday's session, about half the room raised their hand when asked the question "Do you know someone who has been a victim of fraud?"
"Well it was kind of like the grandma scam. Where somebody called a grandma and they were scammed out of money," said a 125 Live Guest.
A grandma scheme is when a schemer pulls at the heart strings of older adults and calls them pretending to be either one of their grand-children or a police officer asking for bail money to bail one of their family members out of jail.
In Rochester, there are also reports of a person calling people pretending to be someone at dispatch asking for warrant money.
A reminder to always call law enforcement directly if you suspect anything is wrong and law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone.
125 Live offers courses like these to focus on what is locally going on and how to protect yourself from these predators.
"We provide a lot of educational opportunities for our members. As we're finding things in our community or that we're finding out are hot topics, then we always want to make sure we're educating our members and make that available to them so that they have those resources," said 125 Live Program Coordinator Robin Hoezle.
125 Live is having another fraud prevention course Thursday from 6-7 p.m. and two more in Ocober.