Foster Care Awareness Month: how to help locally

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May is National Foster Care Awareness Month.
Olmsted County Child and Family Services reports there are more than 200 individuals in the county who are in the foster care system - 115 children and youths a part of in-care services and 91 in traditional foster homes.
While the pandemic has not caused a sharp increase or decrease in the number of individuals in foster care here in Olmsted County, there is an increased need for certain groups of foster kids.
"We do see increased needs with older youth coming into care, so needed foster homes that would be willing to foster older youth - 12 and up," said Child and Family Services Program Manager Tiffany Kacir. "We also see a lot more kids coming into the system with more special needs. They might have some medical needs, mental health needs, behavioral health needs, and just maybe some trauma."
People in the community can get involved with volunteering in foster care in many ways.
You can do so through the Drivers Program to transport clients to appointments, help out at drives, or even register to be a foster parent.
Being a foster parent can range from short periods of time, like a weekend, to more long-term periods of time that could even lead to adoption.
"Foster care is certainly a calling. It's not without its challenges, but foster parents make such an influence and impact on a kids life. Even if its for a brief period of their time. They can offer that stability, that care to a kid just in that time where they may need it most," said Kacir.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent, the county offers informational sessions every other month to hear more about how to become licensed.