Forager Brewery set to release their "Black is Beautiful" stout Friday to benefit Rochester NAACP

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second year, Rochester's Forager Brewery is participating in a global initiative to raise funds and awareness for racial equity.
Starting this Friday at 11 a.m., Forager will offer a barrel-aged version of it's 2020 "Black is Beautiful Stout" with all the proceeds going to the Rochester chapter of the NAACP.
"When people think of this beer, they should think of the impact behind it, as well," said Forager Brewer Jacob Ryan.
Every brewery that has joined this global initiative selected an organization that promotes equality and inclusion.
Ryan said the "Black is Beautiful" stout both raises awareness and creates a conversation about certain aspects of our culture.
"As of right now, I think it's over 1,200 breweries participating in all 50 states and 22 countries right now have taken over for this particular recipe - which is great for many different reasons. It's a good way to just keep that conversation going forward," said Ryan.
The beer will be sold in 750-milliliter bottles for $50 each, Ryan says they have a more limited supply than their used to so he's anticipating that supplies won't last too long.