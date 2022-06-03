Flooding impacts on roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The large water pileups are causing areas where cars can't make it through.
This happens, particularly, on gravel roads or when the rain washes debris down into a culvert. Culverts commonly help with drainage.
And while the long term effects of the flooding are road closures, there are also some long-term effects.
"Some of the things that happen long-term would be that we have to get in there, fix those roadways, get them open right away with our maintenance crews," said Olmsted County Public Works Director Ben Johnson. "And that prevents our maintenance crews from doing others things that they would typically be doing - like crack filling or patching of roadways for potholes and things like that. That just extends those maintenance operations out further and prevents us from getting to those as soon as we'd like."
When it comes to preserving our county's infrastructure, Johnson said they've been working to evolve their roads.
"We've got some larger projects that we've done, too," said Johnson. "Like if you're out by Oxbow Park, for example, we've moved the roadway away from the river to prevent that overtopping and to prevent that washout of that roadway - so people can get in and out shortly after rain events or right after them."
Johnson said if a flooding event does happen along a road that blocks any of the roadway for drivers, call Rochester Police Department or Public Works and they will get maintenance out there to clear the way as soon as possible.