"First Student" deals with driver shortage and gas price spike

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gallon of regular gas here in Olmsted County is nearly $4.80, according to AAA. For diesel users, it's even higher at nearly $5.50 a gallon.
Many diesel users, like bus drivers, feel that spike every time they're at the pump.
Not only is Rochester's school bus service "First Student" trying to manage the costs of filling its tanks - it's also trying to figure out who will be driving the buses in the first place.
"First Student" has what's called a 'fuel peg' in its contracts with school districts. This covers its operations costs when gas prices spike.
The bus service reports that this year the 'fuel peg' evened out and neither first student nor the school district had to pay too much out of budget.
A study done by HopSkipDrive reports that 88-percent of surveyed schools said its school transportation has been constrained by the bus driver shortage. We don't have to look far to feel those effects.
To combat both the shortage and the spike in costs for resources, like fuel, "First Student" is turning to recruitment.
"Like right now, we're hitting the recruiting hard hard hard," said "First Student" Senior Location Manager Jon Goetz. "If I'm out and the rest of the staff is out driving, we're not doing what we were hired to do. But we're supposed to still do what we're hired to do - we're basically doing two jobs. Hours get to be long, and it gets to be challenging, everyone runs short, and it is what it is."
Goetz said this summer Rochester can plan to see first student recruiting at the RochesterFest parade, hear them on the radio, and see trucks with vinyl signage on the side driving around town.
18 recruiters have already signed up this year to help with the process, and you can find more information about applying here.