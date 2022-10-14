First responders compete in annual rib eating contest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department patrol unit took first place in the annual Texas Roadhouse first responder rib eating challenge Friday.
Each year the Texas Roadhouse barbeque restaurant in Rochester hosts the challenge to help raise funds for charities selected by the winning team.
The event was fun and lighthearted, encouraging a friendly competition filled with levity.
"Today was a big win for us," said RPD officer Joe Mueller. "It means a lot because we're donating to a good cause - the Law Enforcement Memorial Association."
This year, the charity that the funds from the contest will go to is the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association, an organization that provides aid to those who have lost relatives that have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Claiming the trophy was more than just recognition of the win - but a symbol for the effort that these first responders put in to ensure their charity would receive the donations.
The other competing teams were the RPD administration and Mayo Clinic EMTs. Rochester Fire Department was unable to attend this year.
During the day, ten percent of all sales during lunch hours will be donated to the charity the winning participants chose to support.