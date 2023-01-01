First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice.
Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long.
She was made a hat by Mayo Clinic OB nurse Pam Geving.
Amanda said both her and Alice are healthy, and doing well!
Amanda says she arrived at mayo just around 7:30 Saturday morning and had a hunch Alice would be born in the new year.
When asked how they chose the name Alice - it just seemed to all make sense.
"I'm a big fan of Alice in Wonderland and it turns out I have great grandparents on my family's side and my husbands, as well, has relatives on his side who are also named Alice," said Amanda.
The Johnsons are possibly going to be able to head back home to Albert Lea tomorrow. Congratulations to the Johnson family and happy birthday, Alice!