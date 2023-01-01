 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and
freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north
central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations
by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Significant
uncertainty remains in the advisory area in terms of icing
accumulations, as a shift in the system could greatly alter ice
amounts. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, in
addition to power outages.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to one
half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

  • 0
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice.

Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long.

Amanda and Jerome Johnson with newborn Alice

Amanda and Jerome Johnson with newborn Alice

She was made a hat by Mayo Clinic OB nurse Pam Geving.

Amanda said both her and Alice are healthy, and doing well!

Amanda says she arrived at mayo just around 7:30 Saturday morning and had a hunch Alice would be born in the new year.

When asked how they chose the name Alice - it just seemed to all make sense.

"I'm a big fan of Alice in Wonderland and it turns out I have great grandparents on my family's side and my husbands, as well, has relatives on his side who are also named Alice," said Amanda.

The Johnsons are possibly going to be able to head back home to Albert Lea tomorrow. Congratulations to the Johnson family and happy birthday, Alice!

Recommended for you