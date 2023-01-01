First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Significant uncertainty remains in the advisory area in terms of icing accumulations, as a shift in the system could greatly alter ice amounts. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, in addition to power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest into north central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&