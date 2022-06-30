Firework safety ahead of Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every year, 75 Minnesotans go to the hospital because of firework injuries, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
Almost half of all firework injuries happen to children, some of the common injuries are burns and permanent damage to the hands and face, according to RFD.
Here are some safety reminders from Capt. Brett Knapp to avoid even getting to the point of injury.
Understand the fireworks you're using and follow all the directions. Even the safe fireworks can't be considered safe - like sparklers - so if kids are using any of them always make sure they have adult supervision.
Be sure not to point any fireworks at anything - that includes buildings and any trees or shrubbery around you.
"Even if we are getting a lot of rain, that can change week to week here in Minnesota in our area," said Capt. Knapp. "We ask people to be very cautious of where they're setting off the fireworks - if they could keep them away from all vegetation - that's ideal. It doesn't take much to get some grass or tree or brush to going even if we have had rain lately."
You should always have a water source nearby just in case you need to put out a small fire.
"A water source or a water bucket is also a good idea in case you have a firework that is a dud or doesn't detonate or ignite properly. You don't want to try and relight those - just go ahead and put those in a bucket of water and call it good on that one just so nothing goes awry there," said Capt. Knapp.
Fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in Minnesota.