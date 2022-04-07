Fernbrook Family Center providing mental health services to Minnesota teachers

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota's Fernbrook Family Center partnered with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to receive the "School Linked Behavioral Health Grant," which allows them to provide mental health services to school in the area.
Once the pandemic hit, Fernbrook Family Center received additional federal relief funding through that grant. They used part of that money to help support teachers as the country entered a mental health crisis.
Along with the change from in-person to distance learning and a workforce shortage in the mental health field, teachers were asked to step in and fill a lot of different shoes.
"When we are witnessing students going through mental health crises, it takes a toll on us," said Fernbrook Family Center School Based Services Specialist Ashely Kimmell. "We bring some of that home with us at the end of the day because we really care about the students and the kids that we're supporting. And part of that secondary trauma can lead to burnout. We don't want the teachers to leave the field because it's getting to be too much."
The center offers two types of services.
The first is staff wellness support sessions, which are 30 minute consultations over Zoom. There is no limit to how many teachers can sign up for.
The second service is reflective consultation. These are offered to school districts and allow groups to talk and reflect together.
"We wanted to be able to provide a space for teachers to get support from us. If we can't support the students, we want to help the adults that are. And so it's really important for us to give those teachers a space to talk about things that are going on, to talk about the stresses they're experiencing in the school," said Kimmell.
The services reach 22 school districts, including: Rochester, Mower-Freeborn County, and Steele County.