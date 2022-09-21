Feedback opportunities for municipal golf

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester residents are invited to attend engagement opportunities throughout the week to give feedback and ask questions about the future of municipal golf in the city.
The open house events - or listening sessions - are being held to get feedback from the golf community to find out more about where they want to see their golf courses go.
The events are being held at the four Rochester golf courses, to meet the golfers in their natural habitat.
"We have been running a deficit in golf," said Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman. "We are subsidized by the residents of Rochester through the tax levy and because of ongoing maintenance needs, we've been going in the red on top of that subsidy. That's the issue we are trying to resolve. We need to talk to golfers about what they're willing to contribute as far as fees and charges of the courses."
Widman said one proposal was to repurpose or shrink the golf courses in order to use less operational money.
This proposal would focus the money on a smaller-scale golf program. The golf community has pushed back, and that proposal is still on the table.
City Council feedback so far is pointing in the direction of golf staying how it is with four courses in Rochester.
These listening sessions are to gauge how the community is feeling about these potential cost changes.
The listening sessions are open to anyone. The first one is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Northern Hills Golf Course.