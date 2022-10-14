FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 booster for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kids as young as five are one step away from being able to boost their protection from COVID-19.
The FDA authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for that age group on Wednesday. This is an effort to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave of the virus.
The next step before kids can get their new shot is for the CDC to sign off on it.
"I think that it's great because it's just increased our immunity within our schools and just within our community, in general, as we go into the winter months," said Olmsted County Public Health Nurse Jodi Johannessen. "In the colder months our behaviors are changing, we're together more, we're intermingling more with friends, family, and in an indoor setting versus an outdoor setting."
One of the boosters is made by Pfizer for 5 to 11 year olds and one version from Moderna for kids as young as six.
Johannessen said in the county, 55-percent of kids 5 to 11 have completed their vaccine series and 19-percent of them have gotten their booster on top of that. 12 to 15 year olds are up to 82-percent who have completed their series.
She said Olmsted County saw an uptick in kids getting their vaccines since the school year started.
"Kind of like every year with the influenza virus, and all the other viruses we deal with on a seasonal basis - we see more common colds, we see more influenza, and that's because our behaviors start to change. We're not as active, we may not be eating as well or as healthy as we normally would be so our immune systems are settling in a little bit," said Johannessen.
Only people who have gotten their initial, original-formula vaccinations will be able to get the updated booster.
Pfizer said it could ship up to six million kid-sized doses within a week of authorization.