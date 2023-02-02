Family Service Rochester seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is seeking volunteers to help with its Meals on Wheels program.
Meals on Wheels brings volunteers together to deliver lunch to seniors and those with disabilities that are unable to prepare or easily access healthy meals.
The need for volunteers is quite high right now due to winter weather conditions which make it more difficult for many of these community members to get outside.
One concern that many have is the risk of falling incidents, as well as being able to drive to and from grocery stores or restaurants.
"Falls are a huge factor that contribute to people not being able to live in their homes anymore," said JenneLl Loeffler, Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Specialist at Family Service Rochester.
There are 81 routes that are traveled each week, and around 100 meals are delivered each day.
However, there are currently 18 vacancies on the February volunteer roster, so the need for volunteers is even higher than usual.
"Our volunteers are amazing, and we're usually able to get them all covered," Loeffler said. "But, sometimes we're making phone calls that morning where we need people to deliver that day."
If you are interested in volunteering, a typical route consists of around eight to twelve deliveries. It only takes between sixty to ninety minutes to complete one route.
To register, visit the Meals on Wheels website.