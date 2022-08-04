Family receives outpour of community support after a house fire in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A house fire in Northwest Rochester Monday evening leaves a family with almost nothing.. but an outpour of support from the community.
The Meister family, who lived in the home of 16 years, were out for a walk Monday evening when they got a call from their 14-year old daughter who smelled something burning.
By the time they got to their home, firefighters had water spraying within seconds.
The structure of the home is mainly stable, but the interior is going to be completely gutted and rebuilt. Homeowners Angie And Kurt say they are grateful for all of the help they have received from friends and family.
“We feel bad saying, well, 'we're fine, there's nothing you can do at this point,' but God, people are just, unbelievable. All of our friends, and people we haven't spoken to in long time - because life goes in different paths - have just come out of the woodwork, and it's just an amazing experience,” says Kurt.
Angie and Kurt say it will be at least a year before they are able to get back into their home again, but have been nothing but blessed to have neighbors, family, and friends to lean on during such a difficult time.
“It’s unbelievable the outpouring of help for us. I'm not a crier by any ways - but I've cried a lot the last 3 days. Not because our house burned, but because all the gratitude and outpour of help. It's amazing,” they add.
If you're feeling generous and would like to help the Meister family out, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.