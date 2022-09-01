Fall Fit City Challenge kicks off in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today kicks off the "Fall Fit City Challenge" in Rochester!
This is the third year the city is participating in "Move with the Mayor" and the second year of the "Fall Fit Challenge."
The challenge is a six-week period of focusing on the beautiful outdoors and getting out and getting active!
Rochester is competing this year with 45 other cities. Every city and their participants log what exercises they do and how much time they spend exercising each day. You can log things from gardening to kayaking!
Mayor Kim Norton said the city is trying to recruit people and said you don't have to be able to run a marathon to be able to participate.
"I often say that this is America's city for health with our wonderful Mayo Clinic and healthcare that we have here," said Mayor Norton. "We also should look at ourselves and say we want to be a healthy city, a city filled with healthy people. Walk the talk. That's what move with the mayor is all about. I'll be out there doing my exercise and logging it and will be continuing to encourage for the six week period - and all year round - others to join me."
Last year, Rochester took eighth place out of all competing cities.