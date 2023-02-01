Eyota City Council seeks to pursue funding for a new government center

EYOTA, Minn. - Eyota city council is looking to ask voters to approve a $400,000 municipal bond to purchase and renovate the former Bremer Bank building.
The council has approved moving forward with the plan and is leaving it open to community members to make the final decision.
Most of the funding needed would come from the sale of the former government center on South Front Street should the proposal gain approval from voters.
"It is probably close to a hundred years old, and it comes with problems that are associated with older buildings," said Tyrel Clark, mayor of Eyota. "A portion of the basement is limestone foundation, so adding onto the building and expanding that way, could be possible, it comes with its own subtractions," Mayor Clark said.
Considering the fair price of $400,000 for commercial real estate in this current market, the opportunity would give city officials more space to work with and aid in better serving the needs of the community as it continues to grow each year.
A special election is being held on May 9 with a single-question ballot to determine if the community is for or against funding this project.