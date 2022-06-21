Extreme heat can cause road buckles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The heat this week is not only dangerous for your health, it's also dangerous when driving.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers that heat can cause areas of pavement to blow up.
We haven't seen too many of these road buckles in Southeast Minnesota this year, but the temps this week are a perfect recipe for them to start popping up.
Road buckles happen when the air temperature changes from moderate to more extreme heat. These buckles are basically areas where the pavement blows up, usually when the concrete is older and weaker.
MnDOT warns drivers to always be alert when on the roads, because these buckles can cause some serious damage to vehicles. And to also be on the lookout for the construction workers working to fix the areas.
After the buckles the area saw last year, MnDOT is ready for when they start coming.
"Last summer it seemed like we had an outbreak in them, of sorts," said Mike Dougherty with MnDOT. "But that's usually an indication where there's some sort of failure in that concrete. We'll come out and repair it and they'll either remove pieces of it - make sure concrete's not flying up. They'll probably put a blacktop patch or something over it for the time being. If it is significant, they'll put up some barricades and things like that. So everyone should just be alert."
Throughout the year, MnDOT does concrete repair projects to look for those joint failures that could lead to buckles. But, a lot of factors to lead to this happening.
"You know sometimes just overall traffic can damage it and you'll see that. But other times it's just happen-stance. It's when all these factors come together - with traffic pounding on it, heat, certain type of failure or breakage that's there. You can't really predict it," said Dougherty.
Road buckles happen mostly on concrete, blacktop is too flexible for the breakage to happen.