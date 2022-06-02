‘Experience Rochester's’ visitor booth returns to Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday ‘Experience Rochester's’ visitor booth returned to Peace Plaza.
The visitor booth is welcoming both visitors and locals to let you know what's going on in the Med City and throughout the area.
There you'll find a brand new visitors guide. You'll also get your hands on things to do between appointments at Mayo Clinic, help you navigate the city better with maps, or find ideas to consider for longer stays.
Bill Von Bank, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Experience Rochester says the city is becoming a much bigger destination for travel.
“We're seeing more and more people come for the entertainment aspect of Rochester. A lot of it has to do with emerging arts and culture scene, more stronger entertainment at Mayo Civic Center, and of course, the Down By The Riverside is always a big attractor in the summer.”
Destination breweries are also bringing more people to Rochester.
Von Bank says you might even learn something you didn't know before.
“Our visitors guide now has more information about the people behind tourism. And so we have a lot of features in our guide about the faces of Rochester, like the husband and wife team that operate Thai Pop,” he adds.
If you stop by the booth you can grab free stickers or treats for your dog. It's from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.