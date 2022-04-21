Environmental Education Week: no-till farming

EYOTA, Minn. - We've been following it all week - it's Environmental Education Week.
We went to Eyota to speak with Kevin Uthke, a no-till farmer, to learn a little bit more about the environmental impacts from this way of farming.
No-till farming is a process that leaves the residue and soil from the previous year so it doesn't disturb any of the remaining soil. This keeps the carbon generated from tilling in the ground and out of the atmosphere.
Uthke is a fourth generation farmer. And while changing the way farming has been done for decades can be difficult, the impacts are being felt.
"Riding around in the pickup with my grandfather, he's thinking back to the 70s, and [he'll say that things didn't look like that]," said Uthke. "There's places where feet of soil have left over the course of 50 years, 60 years. It's definitely something that needs to be conserved. And that gave us a push as we were seeing it more."
No-till farming keeping the ground better conserved. Uthke said his father has always been a conservation-minded guy - and no-till farming keeps that mission alive.
"You drive around, you see a lot of soil erosion, there's a lot to be done from the soil conservation part of it. Keeping the carbon out of the atmosphere, because when you do tillage you release carbon out of the soil. There's a lot of promise to it. I think it's a very good thing, personally," said Uthke.
Uthke said preferred methods of farming really just depend on what works best for the farmer. He's been using no-till farming for about eight years and said through this method he's seen more crop and more of the soil staying put with less soil erosion.