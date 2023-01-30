Energy assistance is still available through spring 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program is still open for applications as we continue along through the cold weather.
With temperatures dipping back down into single digits and below, this program could offer a great benefit if you are struggling to afford the cost of energy in your home.
"The heating costs are higher this year, we've seen, kind of across the board, those increase with inflation," said Lisa Anderson at Three Rivers Community Action.
The program helps qualifying residents pay for heating and electric costs through grants, as well as offering crisis intervention services in the event of no-heat emergencies or threats of utility shut-offs.
"We always encourage people to apply," Anderson said. "The program runs through the end of May, so we're here to help in anyway we can."
Qualifying households are based on gross income and household size over the last three months prior to the application.
The window to apply is open now and will continue through May 31, 2023.
To learn more about the program and income thresholds, click here.