...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Energy assistance is still available through spring 2023

  Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program is still open for applications as we continue along through the cold weather.

With temperatures dipping back down into single digits and below, this program could offer a great benefit if you are struggling to afford the cost of energy in your home.

"The heating costs are higher this year, we've seen, kind of across the board, those increase with inflation," said Lisa Anderson at Three Rivers Community Action.

The program helps qualifying residents pay for heating and electric costs through grants, as well as offering crisis intervention services in the event of no-heat emergencies or threats of utility shut-offs.

"We always encourage people to apply," Anderson said. "The program runs through the end of May, so we're here to help in anyway we can."

Qualifying households are based on gross income and household size over the last three months prior to the application.

The window to apply is open now and will continue through May 31, 2023.

To learn more about the program and income thresholds, click here

