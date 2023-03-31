Emotional support animal demand is on the rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Animal shelters across the country are seeing an uptick in adopters seeking emotional support animals.
Emotional support animals, or ESAs, are pets that help provide relief for those struggling from anxiety, depression, phobias, and other disabilities.
As cats and dogs alike are seeking new homes, animal adoption organizations like Rochester's Camp Companion reports that there has been a noticeable increase in people coming in to find a furry friend for emotional support, especially coming out of the COVID pandemic.
Camp Companion executive director and founder Michele Quandt feels that one cause seems to be isolation caused by remote work and online courses for school.
"Recently for us, the ones that we've seen increase that I don't remember ever before is that a lot of students are having emotional support animals at their dorm - and a lot of colleges are supporting it," Quandt said.
As we've reported throughout the pandemic, being in isolation has been shown to take a heavy toll on mental health in many cases, and ESAs help to offer a companion to help cope with symptoms of these disorders.
"I do think that our culture and society today do cause a lot more anxiety, and I think that a lot of people can benefit from having a pet - and that's where the emotional support letter comes in," Quandt said.
Emotional support animals require verification by medical professionals, in leu of a prescription, for a patient to be able to declare a pet as an ESA.
If you're looking to adopt, Camp Companion is holding an adoption event at the PetSmart north location in Rochester on Saturday, April 1 from 10 am to noon.