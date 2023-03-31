 Skip to main content
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds
Tonight...

.A potent storm moving across the Midwest will bring impactful
winter weather to the area tonight. Rain will transition to snow
this evening and continue overnight before diminishing around
sunrise. This snow will be heavy at times, especially north of
Interstate 90 where rates could exceed an inch per hour. Farther
north, across north-central Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an
hour will be possible overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid
accumulations to occur and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow,
power outages and tree damage could occur.

The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for
portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin.
Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County
in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, amounts of 2 to 6
inches are possible north of Interstate 90.

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, except 6 to 10 inches across north-central Wisconsin.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Emotional support animal demand is on the rise

  • Updated
  • 0

ESA's offer relief from the symptoms of anxiety, depression, phobias and other disabilities.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Animal shelters across the country are seeing an uptick in adopters seeking emotional support animals.

Emotional support animals, or ESAs, are pets that help provide relief for those struggling from anxiety, depression, phobias, and other disabilities.

As cats and dogs alike are seeking new homes, animal adoption organizations like Rochester's Camp Companion reports that there has been a noticeable increase in people coming in to find a furry friend for emotional support, especially coming out of the COVID pandemic.

Camp Companion executive director and founder Michele Quandt feels that one cause seems to be isolation caused by remote work and online courses for school.

"Recently for us, the ones that we've seen increase that I don't remember ever before is that a lot of students are having emotional support animals at their dorm - and a lot of colleges are supporting it," Quandt said.

As we've reported throughout the pandemic, being in isolation has been shown to take a heavy toll on mental health in many cases, and ESAs help to offer a companion to help cope with symptoms of these disorders.

"I do think that our culture and society today do cause a lot more anxiety, and I think that a lot of people can benefit from having a pet - and that's where the emotional support letter comes in," Quandt said.

Emotional support animals require verification by medical professionals, in leu of a prescription, for a patient to be able to declare a pet as an ESA.

If you're looking to adopt, Camp Companion is holding an adoption event at the PetSmart north location in Rochester on Saturday, April 1 from 10 am to noon.

