Election day just around the corner: update on early voting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Election day is under three weeks away! Early voting has been open since the end of September.
You can vote early right now at the Olmsted County Elections Office and seven days before election day, a voting place will also be opened at the Government Center.
Early voting really picked up around 2016 and has progressively gotten busier since then. 2020 was an exception, there was a lot more absentee voting. This year is more normal with early voting.
Olmsted County Elections Manager Luke Turner said so far this election season, the absentee turnout in the county is about average to what they expected.
Turner said teh county saw a larger turnout on the August primary. So, if the August primary is any indicator, the county could see a larger turnout in November.
He recommends looking over a sample ballot and researching the different candidates for each election before heading to the polls.
"The local elections are even-so more important to research and participate," said Turner. "The local elections typically won't have partisan indicators on the ballot so won't indicate if the candidate is for a certain party and you're not able to make a determination based on what you know that party to be ahead of time. So you do need to pay extra attention and do that research on those local candidates."
If you have requested an absentee ballot - get it in the mail as soon as possible! You can also drop it off at the election's office or the Government Center. The ballots need to be in by 3 p.m. on election day if dropped off in person, or 8 p.m. on election day if mailed to be counted.
And if you haven't registered to vote yet - not to worry!
"In Minnesota there is a 20-day cutoff to preregister to vote," said Turner. "If you missed that cutoff, that's okay. You can still register to vote when you vote on election day or early-absentee, you'll just have to show additional documentation. That information, for example, could be a proof of ID and proof of address."