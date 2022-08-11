Drones take flight to collect climate change data

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is experiencing a warmer and wetter climate as we start to see the effects of climate change more.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the City of Rochester are conducting several drone flights to better understand how these higher temperatures from climate change can affect some of Rochester's most populated areas.
The city also did drone flights this time last year.
Flights are being done in areas with lower canopy coverage and a greater concentration of buildings and roads that absorb and redistribute the sun's heat - also known as "urban heat islands."
Rochester's Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Jensen said the flights last year showed that these urban heat islands could be 20 degrees hotter than in areas with more canopy coverage.
"So with the locations we looked at last year, there definitely was a clear difference in the temperature where you were lacking that more dense canopy coverage," said Jensen. "It was a range of anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees hotter than areas with the more dense canopy coverage. The drones that were used last year provided a range again of those temperatures. This year, we'll have an accurate picture to create more specific maps."
The goal for the flights is to put together better data to be able to come forward with future sustainability initiatives or projects for the city.
"One of the things we're finding out is it's safer for people because they can actually go from a stationary location and can actually fly a drone up to a mile away and see if it's safe to sample here, if it's safe to walk here," said MPCA Environmental Specialist Sean O'Connor.