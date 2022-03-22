Dr. Kent Pekel officially becomes new RPS superintendent, district reveals Overland Elementary mascot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a string of decisions by education leaders in the Med City, RPS has secured its next superintendent.
Here's a wrap of the biggest news from Tuesday's Rochester Public School Board meeting.
School Board Approves New Superintendent Contract
The i's are dotted, and the t's are crossed. After nearly a year overseeing the Med City's public school system, Doctor Kent Pekel has officially dropped the 'interim' from his title, becoming the next long-term superintendent of Rochester Public Schools.
Tonight school board members approved Dr. Pekel's new contract, which will see him at the helm of RPS over the next three years. Pekel will earn a salary of $223,000 next school year, increasing by $4,500 each subsequent year.
The school board offered Dr. Pekel the superintendent position late last month, forgoing interviews with other potential candidates. School Board Chair Jean Marvin says the decision to keep Dr. Pekel at RPS became clear while reviewing responses community members submitted in a survey measuring the qualities the district's next superintendent should have.
"185 of the people who completed an online questionnaire specifically said that the board should recruit Kent Pekel to take the job. That, coupled with all of the other information from the community, made it abundantly clear to the school board at that time that we should cease the search, and offer Dr. Pekel the contract," Chair Marvin said.
Dr. Pekel's tenure as long-term superintendent will formally begin July 1st.
RPS to Improve Support for Native American Students
The school board is laying out a plan to improve support for Native American students.
In response to a letter of non-compliance from the American Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC), the district is outlining 12 steps it will take to help Native American students see themselves accurately in classrooms and coursework, while ensuring they're learning in a culturally safe environment.
Actions RPS plans to undertake include recruiting more Native American staff members, continuous curriculum reviews, quarterly meetings in AIPAC, and the potential introduction of an Elder-in-Residence program.
"The School Board continues to value its relationship with AIPAC and looks forward to strengthening this relationship as we move forward," read the district's response to AIPAC's letter of non-compliance, in part. "Our Native American students, families, and community in Rochester continue to be valuable sources of education and inspiration. Since its inception in Rochester, AIPAC has challenged us to grow and has supported and guided that growth. We look forward to continuing to build open, trusting relationships that will affect meaningful change."
You can read the full list of steps RPS will pursue in order to better support Native American students by following this link.
New Overland Elementary Mascot Revealed
One of the Med City's newest schools finally has a mascot.
Oakley the Owl will be the new face of Overland Elementary School. Oakley is a Northern Saw-whet, one of the smallest owls on the planet, and a native of Minnesota. "Dragons" and "Wolves" were runners up in the race to represent Overland as its first mascot.
Since opening its doors last fall, Overland Elementary has been filled with students from Harriet Bishop Elementary as their former building is demolished to make way for a new school on the property. With attendance boundaries now drawn for next school year, Overland will welcome its first parliament of owls in August.
RPS Principal Receives Top Honor
This evening an RPS educator was recognized for his leadership in the classroom.
Bishop Elementary's Jared Groehler has been named Southeast Minnesota's elementary school principal of the year. Groehler has been working at RPS for over two decades, and district leaders say he's shown outstanding initiative throughout his career.
"Perhaps before it was known to the rest of the education community, the importance of principals being engaged in community, Jared was already doing it," said School Board Clerk Don Barlow. "I'm not surprised to hear that you received this recognition, and I'm thankful to have seen you grow."
Groehler will take over as principal of Overland Elementary at the start of next school year.